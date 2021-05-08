Cwm LLC Acquires 459 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.07.

