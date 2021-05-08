CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $95.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVS. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. 8,206,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.