Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $30.62. Cutera shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 4,905 shares traded.

The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $567.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

