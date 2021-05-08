Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $30.62. Cutera shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 4,905 shares traded.
The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $567.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.
About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.
