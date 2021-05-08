Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $35.04 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $99,319.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,455. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after buying an additional 133,101 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 134.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

