Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.87

Shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 4383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

