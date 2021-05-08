Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post sales of $352.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $347.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.46. 296,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,099. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $124.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

