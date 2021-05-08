CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Insider Sells $978,484.32 in Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CUBE opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
