CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Insider Sells $978,484.32 in Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CUBE opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

