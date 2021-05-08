CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $458,422.92 and approximately $15.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00065318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.01 or 0.00329342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031005 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

