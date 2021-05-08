Cryptobuyer Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded up 10% against the dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $535,075.50 and $246.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00081950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00064352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00768903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.66 or 0.09022459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

