CryptoBonusMiles Hits Market Cap of $3.91 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $356,862.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00080390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00796723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.76 or 0.09940061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00104346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00044363 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.