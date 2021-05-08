CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Get CryoLife alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $817,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,852 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CryoLife by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in CryoLife by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CryoLife by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoLife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.