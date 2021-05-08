CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Amy Horton Sells 5,186 Shares

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CRY opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

