Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.57.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $183.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.22.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 24.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.