Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
COIHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178. Croda International has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
