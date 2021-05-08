Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

COIHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178. Croda International has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 18.64%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

