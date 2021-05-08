Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

COIHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $50.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.6092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

