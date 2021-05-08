Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47. Cree has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cree by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.