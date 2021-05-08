Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SCBGF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Sig Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SCBGF opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Sig Combibloc Group has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.63.

