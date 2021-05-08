Credit Suisse Group Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $264.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.84.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $151.04 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.95 and a 200 day moving average of $210.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,572 shares of company stock worth $96,347,353. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.