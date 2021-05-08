Credit Suisse Group Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $362.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $359.00 to $362.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $333.85.

Arista Networks stock opened at $328.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.18. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $331.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,642 shares of company stock worth $24,895,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

