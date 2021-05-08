Credit Suisse Group Boosts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $69.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.14.

AerCap stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.96 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AerCap by 839.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AerCap by 9,338.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $68,994,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $42,483,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

