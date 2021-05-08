Creative Planning Purchases 745 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $187.80 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.