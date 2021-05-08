Creative Planning Has $3.04 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.95 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

