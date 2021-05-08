Creative Planning Buys 1,387 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $1,586,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,824,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,068 shares of company stock worth $25,045,262. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

