Creative Planning Acquires 202 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

RPM opened at $97.47 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.98 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

