Craig Hallum Raises Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target to $61.00

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.
Shares of SANM stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
