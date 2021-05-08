Craig Hallum Raises Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target to $61.00

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

