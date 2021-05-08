Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 211,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,922.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

