Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

NYSE:LHX opened at $219.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

