Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,826 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

