Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $392,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,538 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,855 shares of company stock worth $5,140,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

