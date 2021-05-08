Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,184 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 447,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,095.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 213,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

