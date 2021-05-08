Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 677 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

