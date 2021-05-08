Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €62.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.46 ($73.48).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Covestro stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during trading on Friday, hitting €58.80 ($69.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

