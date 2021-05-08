COVA Price Reaches $0.0007 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. COVA has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $160,735.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, COVA has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00080447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00790236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00103415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,660.01 or 0.09579834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044556 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

