Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.5% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

