Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 77.5% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.71.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $384.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

