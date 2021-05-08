Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $866,013.93 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP John Z. Zhang sold 19,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $866,013.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

