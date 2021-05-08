Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $254,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $232.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.21. The firm has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

