Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $361.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $42.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

