Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNYA. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth $292,000.

BATS:CNYA opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.58.

