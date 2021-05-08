Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.