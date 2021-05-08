Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

