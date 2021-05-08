Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 145.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 935.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 588.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $75.76.

