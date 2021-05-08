Cormark Comments on Pretium Resources Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after buying an additional 1,006,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 90.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 250,738 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

