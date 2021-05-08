CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.420-5.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.