CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. CoreLogic has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

