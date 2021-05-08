ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CNVVY stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

