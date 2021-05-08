Contrasting Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) & Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tandem Diabetes Care and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 3 9 0 2.75 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 4 3 0 2.25

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus price target of $121.17, suggesting a potential upside of 44.01%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.18%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 14.53 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -382.45 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 347.18 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -5.91

Tandem Diabetes Care has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -11.10% -10.98% -5.59% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -8,518.10% -78.17% -40.33%

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. Its products in development include t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Dexcom, Inc. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, including head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, such as recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); Lassa fever; Zika virus; and the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company also has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800, which is currently in Phase I clinical testing for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

