Contrasting Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) & SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peoples Financial Services and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50

SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.59%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and SmartFinancial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.89 $25.74 million N/A N/A SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.93 $26.55 million $1.68 14.27

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 25.36% 9.07% 1.06% SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82%

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SmartFinancial pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Peoples Financial Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2021, it operated through 35 full-service branches located in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle; and 1 loan production office and 1 service center. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.