Contentos Price Hits $0.0338 on Top Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Contentos has a total market cap of $102.01 million and approximately $20.71 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Contentos has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00085773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $448.48 or 0.00778726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.04 or 0.09018715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,014,320,065 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

