Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ROAD traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 608,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.